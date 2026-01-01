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ACG Aireez Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top - Light Crimson/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Aireez

Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top

109,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Blazing sun, miles to run. We made this top with UV protection and a collar you can pop for extra coverage. The vent in the back helps with airflow and lightweight, stretchy taffeta has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you feeling cool and comfortable. What are you waiting for? The trails won't run themselves.


  • Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Summit White
  • Style: IM5144-696

ACG Aireez

109,99 €

Blazing sun, miles to run. We made this top with UV protection and a collar you can pop for extra coverage. The vent in the back helps with airflow and lightweight, stretchy taffeta has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you feeling cool and comfortable. What are you waiting for? The trails won't run themselves.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Press-stud closure on the chest pocket adds secure storage for gels or earbuds.
  • Collar buttons down to minimise movement during runs.

Product Details

  • Locker loop
  • Reflective Design ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • 72% nylon/28% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Summit White
  • Style: IM5144-696

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Aireez Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top

    ACG Aireez

    109,99 €

    A lightweight, UV-protective running shirt for shade on the go.

    Designed For

    Trail Running

    Protection

    UV Coverage

    Material

    Breathable

    Features That Perform

    • Very UV Protective

      UPF 40 protection steps up when the shade steps out.

    • Very Breathable

      Dri-FIT fabric with lungs helps you breeze through hot conditions.

    • Very Ultralight

      Stripped of the excess and engineered for unrestricted movement on trails.

    Complete the look