Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants

Lightweight training pants for warm weather.
Kayla
Thin material, very lightweight. Comfy, I will wear these often but not to keep warm. The length is great but they run a bit large in the pelvic/hip area, a little bunchy.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, these pants are anything but basic. Sweat-wicking and breathable, they're designed to help keep you cool and dry. Mesh panels down the legs and an elastic waistband help you reach your goals in comfort.
Nike Academy
Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, these pants are anything but basic. Sweat-wicking and breathable, they're designed to help keep you cool and dry. Mesh panels down the legs and an elastic waistband help you reach your goals in comfort.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Lightweight training pants for warm weather.
Kayla
Thin material, very lightweight. Comfy, I will wear these often but not to keep warm. The length is great but they run a bit large in the pelvic/hip area, a little bunchy.
Great
Mrs Davis
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These pants are extremely comfortable and are perfect for daily workout.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Cool
cccc
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are comfortable and cool. I highly recommend.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Academy
Get the pieces you want to own your look.
Designed to bring sport into your signature seasonal style.