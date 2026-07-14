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Highly Rated
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants - Team Red/White/White/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants

44,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, these pants are anything but basic. Sweat-wicking and breathable, they're designed to help keep you cool and dry. Mesh panels down the legs and an elastic waistband help you reach your goals in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Team Red/White/White/White
  • Style: HM0761-677

Nike Academy

44,99 €

Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, these pants are anything but basic. Sweat-wicking and breathable, they're designed to help keep you cool and dry. Mesh panels down the legs and an elastic waistband help you reach your goals in comfort.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with internal drawcord offers a secure fit.
  • Zips at the calves make changing easy.
  • Zip side pockets fit most phones.

Product details

  • Embroidered Swoosh logo on the left thigh
  • Body/mesh: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Team Red/White/White/White
  • Style: HM0761-677

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (12)

4.6 stars

  • Lightweight training pants for warm weather.

    Kayla

    Thin material, very lightweight. Comfy, I will wear these often but not to keep warm. The length is great but they run a bit large in the pelvic/hip area, a little bunchy.

  • Great

    Mrs Davis

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These pants are extremely comfortable and are perfect for daily workout.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Cool

    cccc

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are comfortable and cool. I highly recommend.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants

Nike Academy

44,99 €

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