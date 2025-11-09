Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

Mauvaise qualité insatisfait
JordanJ243167783
Mauvaise qualité, Tissu déchiré au bout de 2 utilisations.
The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
Nike Academy Team
CONVENIENT STORAGE TO AND FROM THE PITCH.
The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.2 stars
Mauvaise qualité insatisfait
JordanJ243167783
Mauvaise qualité, Tissu déchiré au bout de 2 utilisations.
LisaP702958956
Please bring back the red one and also more coloured for women
Bag
LouiseB506296906
Great size bag for my son for the gym & easy to carry
Nike Academy Team