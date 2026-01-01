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Nike Academy Plus
Football
39,99 €
For those who want to optimise ball control, let your next strike be with the Academy Plus ball. Created with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, the ball features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight, shot after shot.
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0640-100
Nike Academy Plus
39,99 €
For those who want to optimise ball control, let your next strike be with the Academy Plus ball. Created with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, the ball features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight, shot after shot.
Product Details
- Twelve-panel design
- 60% rubber/15% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/12% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0640-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy Plus
39,99 €