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Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves

27,99 €

There's no slowing you down in cold weather. Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's heat to keep your hands toasty, while flexible cuffs provide a secure fit to keep that warmth in.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HF0547-011

Nike Academy

27,99 €

There's no slowing you down in cold weather. Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's heat to keep your hands toasty, while flexible cuffs provide a secure fit to keep that warmth in.

Benefits

  • Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.
  • The textured palms help you grip better.

Product details

  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HF0547-011

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (10)

3.6 stars

  • Élastique poignet pas du tout elastique

    jeanmichelung

    Très très mauvais au niveau de l élastique du poignet. Compliqué à enfiler

  • Couldn't get hand in glove

    Jen1

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The glove looked as if it was good quality, but my son couldn't get his hand in the glove because the opening was too small. Perhaps runs small?

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Sizing is off!!!

    Abbeym

    Sizing and guide are way off for these gloves!! Order 2 sizes larger than your child is measuring!!!

Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves

Nike Academy

27,99 €

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