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Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
37,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Designed to help you stay comfortable as you fine-tune your skills, these lightweight tracksuit bottoms use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to keep you in the game without overheating.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: HJ3711-010
Nike Academy
37,99 €
Designed to help you stay comfortable as you fine-tune your skills, these lightweight tracksuit bottoms use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to keep you in the game without overheating.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Elastic waistband with drawcord helps you find your perfect fit.
- The mesh side panels help keep things airy.
- Breathable mesh lines the upper legs while smooth, lightweight taffeta lines the lower legs.
Product details
- Body/Mesh: 100% polyester
- Zip side pockets
- Elastic cuffs
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: HJ3711-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′7″ (140cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy
37,99 €