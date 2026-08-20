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Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket
129,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Tailored and ready to move. Our PerfectStretch jacket keeps up with you all day long with its lightweight four-way-stretch fabric and sweat-wicking tech. Its roomy fit and airy pleated back give you polished comfort in every activity.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Obsidian
- Style: IB8986-410
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
129,99 €
Tailored and ready to move. Our PerfectStretch jacket keeps up with you all day long with its lightweight four-way-stretch fabric and sweat-wicking tech. Its roomy fit and airy pleated back give you polished comfort in every activity.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Adjust the cuffs on the move with snap buttons.
Product Details
- Hidden press-stud closure
- On-seam pockets
- Signature locker loop on the back of the collar
- Body: 83-88% polyester/12-17% elastane; Panels/Pocket Bag Knuckle Side: 83% polyester/17% elastane; Mesh: 91% polyester/9% elastane.
- Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Obsidian
- Style: IB8986-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
129,99 €