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Highly Rated
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers

119,99 €
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Desert Khaki/Sail/Khaki
Obsidian/Black/Dark Obsidian
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These tailored chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6918-010

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

119,99 €

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These tailored chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.

Sweat-wicking technology

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Six-pocket design

A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.

More benefits

  • Elastic waistband and belt loops provide a secure fit.
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.

Product details

  • Signature locker loop on wearer's left waistband seam
  • Bonded belt loops
  • Front zip with hook-and-bar closure
  • Body: 100% polyester. Pocket bags: 86% polyester/14% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6918-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 32/34 and is 6'1" (185cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 42/32 and is 5'11" (180.5cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (26)

4.6 stars

  • Thank you Nike!!

    OmarA990654971

    Replaced all my pants to these. They’re great on every level. Great job!

  • Perfect golf pants

    Amazon1234

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Perfect for everyday wear and to golf in. Love the various color options.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great pants

    NJP24

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Comfortable, my son wears them without complaining!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

119,99 €

Complete the look

Item 3 of 64

Tailored for all-day comfort

A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.

"Comfortably do what you love anywhere, every day".

– Ishod Wair, 24.7 skateboarder

PerfectStretch

PerfectStretch is a tailored, four-way stretch fabric offering effortless comfort and style that is understated, never underestimated.

Polished look

Go the distance in polished looks with tailored four-way stretch.