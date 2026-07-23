triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 11
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Shorts - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Dri-FIT Shorts

94,99 €
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Black/Outdoor Green

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking shorts offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ9048-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

94,99 €

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking shorts offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Our ImpossiblySoft fabric is a smooth double knit made for all-day movement.
  • The elasticated waistband with drawstring is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
  • A hidden zip pocket inside the right pocket fits small essentials.

Product details

  • Signature locker loop
  • Side pockets
  • Body: 48% polyester/27% modal/17% cotton/8% elastane. Pocket bags: 79% modal/21% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ9048-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • As seen on Braylan Shelby, collegiate American football defensive end.
    • Shelby is 6'5" (195.5cm approx.) and wears size 2XL.
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Really good

    AdamR641001022

    These shorts are incredible. This might be the best dri-fit material ever made. Great fit and length too. I don’t care for the little loop on the front at all but the hidden zipper pocket makes up for it.

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Shorts

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

94,99 €

More Info

    • As seen on Braylan Shelby, collegiate American football defensive end.
    • Shelby is 6'5" (195.5cm approx.) and wears size 2XL.

Complete the look

Item 3 of 3