You Are Stronger Than Ever

Pregnancy is the ultimate endurance test. A marathon measured in months, not miles. Some days you feel powerful. Other days, you don't. But you keep going, because you're a mother. And mothers are the toughest athletes there are. Nike (M) is designed to support you on the ultra, ultramarathon we call motherhood. You are stronger than ever. And we're with you every step of the way.

Nike Maternity Collection

Your Move. Your Way.

Designed for mothers, by mothers, the Nike (M) collection grows with you.
Add to your maternity line-up with the new Nike Dri-FIT (M) T-Shirt and Nike One (M) Dri-FIT Short. Because the strongest way to move is your way to move.

For Mothers, By Mothers

Made by designers who know that pregnancy is the ultimate ultramarathon, the Nike (M) collection grows with you. Whether you’re running or resting, pair the Nike (M) Swoosh Bra with the Nike One (M) Leggings. Embrace your power and confidence in the right gear.

A Series For Black Moms-to-Be

We talk the truths and joys of pregnancy.
Download the Nike App to watch Ultra Sound now.

Mom Comes First

Nike (M) is more than a collection, it’s a space to find the support you need to get or stay active during motherhood. All of our apps deliver something different, so you can pick and choose what works for you. Featuring Guided Runs tailored to each trimester, tips and articles that cover everything from pelvic floor health to movement myth-busting, plus interviews and podcasts with pre and postpartum athletes.

Make Life a Little Easier

Whether you’re on the move or getting some well-deserved rest, Nike Maternity Essentials quite literally have your back. An edit from our core collection, that’s also perfect for motherhood. Find all you need for every moment, from comfy hoodies to tank tops with flowy silhouettes.

We’re by Your Side

Here to support you however you choose to move during pregnancy, we’ve created Guided Runs that you can also walk to if that feels better. There’s also movement tips and motherhood stories – all in partnership with pre/postnatal experts. You’ve got this and we’ve got you.

