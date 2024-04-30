Issey Kyson
Changing Bodies, Changing Bras
When my body started changing, it really shook my confidence! Luckily my family supported me through it, and I found sports bras that helped me feel comfy and confident in sports again.
The sports bra I wear depends on what I’m doing. Like, when I’m going hard on the track I get security from the Swoosh Pro.
But if I’m doing something light like yoga or stretching, I’ll wear a super soft bra that keep things in place no matter what pose I’m in (for me, that’s the Indy).
And on the days I’m resting, it’s Alate all the way. Omg, it’s so soft. And it has these wide straps that never dig in, so it feels kinda like you’re not even wearing a sports bra.
We’re all different, so don’t feel like you have to wear the bras your friends are wearing. Take your time to explore, get measured, and find what’s best for you.
Same goes for period products! Cups, pads, tampons - we all find what’s right for us. And for some extra security in PE, there’s Nike Pro Leak Protection Leggings. They have a really thin layer in them to prevent blood leaks.
Remember, none of us are alone in these changes! Let’s have each other's backs.
Issey x