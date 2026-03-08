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Nike Training Sporttasche (24 l) - Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike

Training Sporttasche (24 l)

CHF 45
Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
Cream II/Schwarz/Sail
EINHEITSGRÖSSE

Auf dem Weg zu einem schnellen, schweißtreibenden Workout? Mit dieser geräumigen Sporttasche kannst du schnell und einfach deine Sachen packen und ab ins Fitnessstudio gehen. Das geräumige Hauptfach bietet Platz für größere Gegenstände wie Schuhe, Kleidung und Widerstandsbänder. Eine Reißverschlusstasche auf der Innenseite sorgt dafür, dass kleine Gegenstände wie Schlüssel, Schmuck oder Telefon gut organisiert und leicht zu erreichen sind. Für schnelle und spontane Workouts, selbst an stressigen Tagen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: IH7961-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: China, Indonesien

Nike

CHF 45

Auf dem Weg zu einem schnellen, schweißtreibenden Workout? Mit dieser geräumigen Sporttasche kannst du schnell und einfach deine Sachen packen und ab ins Fitnessstudio gehen. Das geräumige Hauptfach bietet Platz für größere Gegenstände wie Schuhe, Kleidung und Widerstandsbänder. Eine Reißverschlusstasche auf der Innenseite sorgt dafür, dass kleine Gegenstände wie Schlüssel, Schmuck oder Telefon gut organisiert und leicht zu erreichen sind. Für schnelle und spontane Workouts, selbst an stressigen Tagen.

Vorteile

  • Das Hauptfach mit zwei Reißverschlüssen bietet Platz für größere Gegenstände.
  • Der verstellbare Schulterträger und die beiden Griffe bieten dir bequeme Trageoptionen.
  • Die Innentaschen eignen sich für kleinere Objekte.

Produktinformationen

  • 24 l
  • Ca. 51 x 33 x 23 cm (B x H x T)
  • 100 % Polyester
  • Nur Fleckenentfernung möglich
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: IH7961-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: China, Indonesien

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (7)

4.9 Sterne

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Training Sporttasche (24 l)

Nike

CHF 45

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