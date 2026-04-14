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Nike Alate Minimalist Sport-BH mit Polster und leichtem Halt - Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike Alate Minimalist

Gepolsterter Sport-BH mit leichtem Halt

29 % Rabatt
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 50 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Für die Abenteurer, die nur mit dem Notwendigsten um die Welt reisen. Diejenigen, die sich nicht scheuen, Outfits öfter zu tragen und die ihren Style kennen. Mit dem Alate Minimalist Sport-BH genießt du ganztägigen Halt, ohne auf Tragekomfort zu verzichten. Er besticht durch ein einzigartiges Dämpfungserlebnis, vollständig verstellbare Träger und ein flaches Design, das alles mitmacht. Mit weichem, schweißableitendem Material hält dich dieser Sport-BH den ganzen Tag lang angenehm trocken.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: DM0526-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % Rabatt

Für die Abenteurer, die nur mit dem Notwendigsten um die Welt reisen. Diejenigen, die sich nicht scheuen, Outfits öfter zu tragen und die ihren Style kennen. Mit dem Alate Minimalist Sport-BH genießt du ganztägigen Halt, ohne auf Tragekomfort zu verzichten. Er besticht durch ein einzigartiges Dämpfungserlebnis, vollständig verstellbare Träger und ein flaches Design, das alles mitmacht. Mit weichem, schweißableitendem Material hält dich dieser Sport-BH den ganzen Tag lang angenehm trocken.

Für überall entwickelt

Ein herkömmlicher Haken- und Ösenverschluss auf der Rückseite und verstellbare Träger verleihen diesem BH das vielseitige Tragegefühl, das du brauchst, egal ob du den ganzen Tag lang unterwegs bist oder es dir gemütlich machst. Mit genau dem richtigen Stretch beim Tragen erlangt der BH zwischen den Einsätzen seine Form zurück und behält sie bei, damit er jedes Mal perfekt sitzt.

Kaum spürbar

Das unglaublich leichte, angeraute Material und das abgerundete Band passen sich deinen Bewegungen an. Superweiches Mesh innen sorgt für ein leichtes, atmungsaktives Tragegefühl. Der untere Ausschnitt und die dünneren Träger gewährleisten minimale Abdeckung, ohne dabei den Halt zu beeinträchtigen.

Kühl und trocken

Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, wodurch er schneller verdunstet und du angenehm trocken bleibst. Perforationen vorne in der Mitte sorgen für Atmungsaktivität in diesem wärmeintensiven Bereich.

Uneingeschränkte Bewegungsfreiheit

Elastische, weiche, speziell entwickelte Polster sorgen für rutschfesten Halt bei Bewegungen. Die Sanuhr-Form zwischen den Körbchen sorgt für zusätzliche Atmungsaktivität.

Produktinformationen

  • Body: 74 % Polyester / 26 % Elastan; Mesh: 59 % Polyester/41 % Elastan; Einsatzfutter: 74 % Polyester/26 % Elastan; Polster: 100 % Polyurethan Polsterrückseite: 100 % Polyester;
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: DM0526-010
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Größe und Passform

    • Model 1 trägt Größe S (A–C) und hat einen Brustumfang von 86 cm.
    • Model 2 trägt Größe 2X (C–E) und hat einen Brustumfang von 122 cm.
    • Enge Passform: eng anliegend und passgenau
    • Leichter Halt: Fühlt sich an, wie eine weiche Umarmung mit viel Bewegungsfreiheit
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (180)

4.7 Sterne

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Nike Alate Minimalist Sport-BH mit Polster und leichtem Halt

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % Rabatt

Vervollständige den Look

Item 3 of 14

Fühlt sich smooth an

Der Nike Alate Sport-BH ist die ideale Kombination aus klassischem BH und Sport-BH. Unsere Expert:innen haben endlos geforscht und getestet, um diesen Sport-BH so bequem wie möglich zu machen, ohne dabei auf optimalen Halt verzichten zu müssen. Er begleitet dich den ganzen Tag lang.

Gib alles mit dem Alate

Dieser nahtlose Sport-BH fühlt sich an wie eine zweite Haut. Ein Häkchenverschluss und verstellbare Träger sorgen für ultimative Flexibilität.

Multitasking meistern

Der tiefe Rückenausschnitt bietet maximale Vielseitigkeit.