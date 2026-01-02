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Veste de running Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift Aerogami pour femme - Noir/Noir

Matériaux recyclés

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Veste de running Storm-FIT pour femme

269.95 CHF
Noir/Noir
Barely Green/Noir
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Ne laisse pas le mauvais temps t'arrêter. Cette veste ample et légère intègre une technologie résistante au vent et à l'eau pour te garder au sec et à l'aise. L'aération à la demande offre une respirabilité optimale pour plus de fraîcheur, peu importe le nombre de kilomètres ou la saison. Quand tu veux enlever une épaisseur, replie la veste dans sa propre poche pour un rangement compact.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir
  • Article : FZ3396-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

269.95 CHF

Ne laisse pas le mauvais temps t'arrêter. Cette veste ample et légère intègre une technologie résistante au vent et à l'eau pour te garder au sec et à l'aise. L'aération à la demande offre une respirabilité optimale pour plus de fraîcheur, peu importe le nombre de kilomètres ou la saison. Quand tu veux enlever une épaisseur, replie la veste dans sa propre poche pour un rangement compact.

N'aie pas peur de transpirer

La technologie Nike Aerogami fait circuler l'air à la demande avec de minuscules fentes. Elles s'ouvrent quand la transpiration s'accumule et se ferment quand elle s'est évaporée. Tu restes au sec et profites d'un confort total.

Par tous les temps

La technologie Nike Storm-FIT te protège du vent et de la pluie pour un confort total dans des conditions extrêmes.

Maintien parfait

Ajuste ta tenue avec les cordons élastiques au niveau du col, de la capuche et des poignets. La boucle à l'arrière de la capuche permet de la maintenir en place quand tu n'en as pas besoin.

Plus d'avantages

  • Élastique doux à l'intérieur des poignets pour éviter les frottements.
  • Poches en mesh à zip pour ranger tes affaires.

Détails du produit

  • Corps : 100 % polyester. Mesh : 82 % polyester / 18 % élasthanne.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir
  • Article : FZ3396-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 170 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.

Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (2)

4.5 étoiles

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Veste de running Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift Aerogami pour femme

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

269.95 CHF

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