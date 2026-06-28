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T-shirt Dri-FIT ADV Nike ACG pour homme - Summit White

Nike ACG

T-shirt Dri-FIT pour homme

57 CHF
Summit White
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Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.


  • Couleur affichée : Summit White
  • Article : IR6985-121
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Nike ACG

57 CHF

Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.

Détails du produit

  • 63 % polyester / 37 % coton
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Summit White
  • Article : IR6985-121
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 178 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.

Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (3)

3 étoiles

  • Not as pictured

    lmathewj

    The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.

  • Not as pictured!!!

    PeterL264829728

    Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt

  • Acg shirts are the best

    Darrelli

    Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight

T-shirt Dri-FIT ADV Nike ACG pour homme

Nike ACG

57 CHF

Complète ton look

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