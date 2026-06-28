T-shirt Dri-FIT ADV Nike ACG pour homme

Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.
Nike ACG
Conçu pour l'extérieur, ce t-shirt est doté d'une technologie anti-transpirante pour un confort longue durée. Le tissu épais et la coupe ample offrent structure et résistance.
Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.
Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.
3 étoiles
Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Not as pictured!!!
PeterL264829728
Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt
Acg shirts are the best
Darrelli
Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight
Nike ACG