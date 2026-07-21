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Sac de sport de training Nike Brasilia (grande taille, 95 L) - Noir/Noir/Blanc

Matériaux recyclés

Nike Brasilia

Sac de sport de training (grande taille, 95 L)

57 CHF
TAILLE UNIQUE

Le sac de sport Nike Brasilia te permet de conserver tout ton équipement de training (et bien plus) à portée de main. Le compartiment latéral permet de ranger tes chaussures séparément, tandis que les poches intérieures et extérieures t'aident à organiser soigneusement tes affaires. Utilise-le pour aller à la salle ou pour partir en week-end. Tu ne pourras plus t'en passer.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : IB4391-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Indonésie

Nike Brasilia

57 CHF

Le sac de sport Nike Brasilia te permet de conserver tout ton équipement de training (et bien plus) à portée de main. Le compartiment latéral permet de ranger tes chaussures séparément, tandis que les poches intérieures et extérieures t'aident à organiser soigneusement tes affaires. Utilise-le pour aller à la salle ou pour partir en week-end. Tu ne pourras plus t'en passer.

Avantages

  • Compartiment principal à zip permettant de ranger tes essentiels d'entraînement en toute sécurité.
  • Le compartiment intérieur à zip te permet de ranger tes chaussures sales et tes vêtements humides séparément de tes affaires propres.
  • Fond enduit permettant de protéger tes affaires des coups, des éraflures et des projections de liquides.
  • Poches extérieures pour accéder rapidement à tes essentiels.

Détails du produit

  • 71 cm (L) x 36 cm (l) x 36 cm (H)
  • 95 L
  • Bandoulière amovible
  • 100 % polyester
  • Nettoyage ciblé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : IB4391-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Indonésie

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.

Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (9)

4.7 étoiles

  • Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag

    SLondon

    The Nike Brasilia Duffel bag is a great bag that can be used for multiple purposes. It’s comfortable to carry, has lots of compartments, and has fits all my coaching gear without feeling too bulky, and has a clean simple design. As a soccer coach for small kids, I use it for all my sports supplies, and the separate compartments help keep everything organized. The fabric feels durable, and like it will hold up well on wet or muddy fields. My favorite part is how much it fits, but if there is one thing I could change, I would add a few more small pockets for other personal items.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great bag, Very Very Large

    MZ

    The Nike Brasilia Duffel has lots of features. When it says Large… it really is large. My current gym bag can fit inside of it with room to spare. On one side there’s zipped pocket which can hold shoes and other muddy/dirty/wet items that you wouldn’t want in the main bag. There’s another large zipper area on the front, although i wish it partly mesh to allow another area for items to dry out. The interior of the bag is spacious and has a lot of room, despite the fact that the zipper side pocket extends into the bag. It took a few days to notice it, but there’s another interior mesh pocket inside the bag. It would have been nice for it to zip, so items could stay in place… but it tall enough for size 13 slides to fit in it. This bag is a very nice, but a little bit too big for going to the gym. I do like that they used different materials on the bottom and sides, to help keep it dry. It’ll get better use to carry my children’s sports gear during their seasons and to hold equipment in the car. It can hold their individual bags and balls, with room to spare.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Amazing durability and style

    Sammyhandles

    Just got this fresh Nike duffel in the mail and I’m already obsessed. I threw it over my shoulder with my polo, shorts, and spikes on the way to the course this morning and it looked so clean I had to snap a pic. It’s giving pro-tour vibes without even trying. The build quality is straight premium – tough, water-resistant material that’s gonna survive getting tossed in the trunk after a rainy round or slammed into the cart. Plenty of room for my golf shoes, rangefinder, extra layers, a couple towels, and still had space for my wallet and keys in the front pockets. The padded shoulder strap is actually comfortable even when it’s fully loaded, and the handles feel solid. Zips are smooth, no snags, and the whole thing just screams durability. Style-wise? Spot on. The colors pop, the Nike swoosh is subtle but clean, and it matches everything in my bag. It’s versatile enough for the golf course, gym, or even a quick weekend trip. This thing transitions from the links to the airport without missing a beat. Nike absolutely killed it with this one. If you’re an active guy who needs gear that looks good and works harder than you do, cop this duffel immediately. Already planning my next round with it. More than earned the 5 stars

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sac de sport de training Nike Brasilia (grande taille, 95 L)

Nike Brasilia

57 CHF

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