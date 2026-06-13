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Sac de football rigide Nike Academy Team (taille moyenne, 37 L) - Noir/Noir/Blanc

Nike Academy Team

Sac de football rigide (taille moyenne, 37 L)

57 CHF
Noir/Noir/Blanc
Midnight Navy/Noir/Blanc

Stock épuisé :

Ce produit est actuellement indisponible

Le sac de sport rigide Nike Academy Team présente une conception résistante conçue pour vous permettre de vous organiser. Le fond robuste protège votre équipement, tandis que ses nombreuses sangles vous permettent de le transporter de différentes façons, entre la maison et le stade.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : CU8096-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Indonésie, Viêt Nam

Nike Academy Team

57 CHF

RANGEMENT ROBUSTE POUR VOS DÉPLACEMENTS QUOTIDIENS.

Le sac de sport rigide Nike Academy Team présente une conception résistante conçue pour vous permettre de vous organiser. Le fond robuste protège votre équipement, tandis que ses nombreuses sangles vous permettent de le transporter de différentes façons, entre la maison et le stade.

Avantages

  • Compartiment principal offrant un rangement spacieux.
  • Fond robuste pour protéger vos affaires contre les chocs et les éraflures.
  • Compartiment à zip pour affaires sèches/humides au fond du sac permettant de protéger et d'organiser vos affaires.
  • Poignées de transport pouvant être attachées ensemble pour transporter le sac d'une autre manière.

Détails du produit

  • 53 cm (H) x 30 cm (l) x 28 cm (P)
  • 37 L
  • 100 % polyester
  • Nettoyage ciblé
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : CU8096-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Indonésie, Viêt Nam

Avis (4)

4.3 étoiles

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Sac de football rigide Nike Academy Team (taille moyenne, 37 L)

Nike Academy Team

57 CHF

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