Rangez et emportez vos chaussures avec style grâce au sac à chaussures Nike. Fabriqué dans des matières durables, il est doté de deux grands logos Nike, ainsi que d'une bandoulière amovible et d'une ouverture à rabat typique des boîtes à chaussures. À l'intérieur, une poche élastique à zip et une poche en mesh vous permettent de ranger des lacets supplémentaires et d'organiser vos affaires.
Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.
5 Étoiles
M I. - 27 janv. 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26 janv. 2022
Shoes bag
C A. - 18 janv. 2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.