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Débardeur court de running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" pour femme - Thunder Blue/Linen

Matériaux recyclés

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Débardeur court de running Dri-FIT ADV pour femme

80 CHF
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Ce produit est exclu des promotions et réductions du site.

Nous avons apporté une touche dorée à ce haut ajusté en hommage à la détermination de Keely Hodgkinson dans sa quête de médailles. Fait pour la course, il intègre une technologie anti-transpirante avancée et des poches ouvertes pour ranger tes en-cas. Le tissu côtelé extensible est doublé d'une matière douce comme de la soie et présente un ourlet élastique pour garantir sûreté et confort du début à la fin de ton run.


  • Couleur affichée : Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Article : IM7561-437
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

80 CHF

Nous avons apporté une touche dorée à ce haut ajusté en hommage à la détermination de Keely Hodgkinson dans sa quête de médailles. Fait pour la course, il intègre une technologie anti-transpirante avancée et des poches ouvertes pour ranger tes en-cas. Le tissu côtelé extensible est doublé d'une matière douce comme de la soie et présente un ourlet élastique pour garantir sûreté et confort du début à la fin de ton run.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT ADV associe tissu anti-transpirant et innovations de pointe. Tu restes au sec et profites d'un confort absolu.
  • Poches ouvertes à l'arrière pour ranger facilement tes gels.

Détails du produit

  • Logos Swoosh non réfléchissants
  • Corps : 89 % polyester / 11 % élasthanne. Doublure : 88 % polyester / 12 % élasthanne.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Article : IM7561-437
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 178 cm
    • Coupe ajustée : confortable et ajustée
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.

Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (1)

5 étoiles

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Débardeur court de running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" pour femme

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

80 CHF

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