507ef828-e918-4487-8001-5db2759d8de7 - 21 juin 2022

I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!