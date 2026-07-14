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Chaussure Air Jordan 6 Retro « Infrared Salesman » pour ado - Noir/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro « Infrared Salesman »

Chaussure pour ado

170 CHF
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

L'insaisissable « Reverse Infrared » est enfin sortie des annales de l'histoire pour célébrer le 35e anniversaire de l'AJ6. Ce coloris, autrefois connu sous le nom de « Infrared Salesman Sample » dans un catalogue d'échantillons de 1999, revisite un classique Jordan avec des accents inversés sur la semelle intermédiaire et un logo Cramoisi clair vif sur le talon.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Light Crimson
  • Article : IQ1275-001
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Indonésie

Air Jordan 6 Retro « Infrared Salesman »

170 CHF

L'insaisissable « Reverse Infrared » est enfin sortie des annales de l'histoire pour célébrer le 35e anniversaire de l'AJ6. Ce coloris, autrefois connu sous le nom de « Infrared Salesman Sample » dans un catalogue d'échantillons de 1999, revisite un classique Jordan avec des accents inversés sur la semelle intermédiaire et un logo Cramoisi clair vif sur le talon.

Avantages

  • Technologie Nike Air absorbant les chocs pour un bon amorti à chaque pas.
  • Semelle extérieure en caoutchouc résistant pour une meilleure adhérence.

Détails du produit

  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Light Crimson
  • Article : IQ1275-001
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Indonésie

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.

Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (16)

5 étoiles

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Chaussure Air Jordan 6 Retro « Infrared Salesman » pour ado

Air Jordan 6 Retro « Infrared Salesman »

170 CHF

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