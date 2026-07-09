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Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Mid SE pour femme - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Chaussure pour femme

170 CHF
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

La Air Jordan 1 Mid revisite le modèle iconique en lui offrant un style incomparable sur le terrain et un confort optimal. L'unité Air-Sole amortit le jeu sur parquet tandis que le col rembourré offre une sensation de maintien.


  • Couleur affichée : Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Article : IO0760-001
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

170 CHF

La Air Jordan 1 Mid revisite le modèle iconique en lui offrant un style incomparable sur le terrain et un confort optimal. L'unité Air-Sole amortit le jeu sur parquet tandis que le col rembourré offre une sensation de maintien.

Avantages

  • Empeigne en cuir pour plus de résistance et de structure.
  • Unité Nike Air-Sole encapsulée pour plus d'amorti et de légèreté.
  • Semelle extérieure en caoutchouc pour une excellente adhérence au quotidien.

Détails du produit

  • Logo Wings sur le col
  • Jumpman sur la languette
  • Couleur affichée : Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Article : IO0760-001
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.

Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (1)

5 étoiles

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Mid SE pour femme

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

170 CHF

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