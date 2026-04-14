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Brassière de sport rembourrée à maintien léger Nike Alate Minimalist pour Femme - Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey

Matériaux recyclés

Nike Alate Minimalist

Brassière de sport rembourrée à maintien léger pour femme

29 % de réduction
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Pour les adeptes d'aventure qui ne parcourent le monde qu'avec le strict nécessaire. Les personnes qui n'ont pas peur de porter les mêmes tenues, car elles connaissent leur style. Profite d'un maintien optimal sans transiger sur le confort avec la brassière de sport Alate Minimalist. Elle intègre un rembourrage innovant, des bretelles entièrement réglables et une coupe épurée qui va avec tout. Confectionnée dans un tissu anti-transpiration doux, cette brassière te garde au sec et à l'aise tout au long de la journée.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Article : DM0526-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % de réduction

Pour les adeptes d'aventure qui ne parcourent le monde qu'avec le strict nécessaire. Les personnes qui n'ont pas peur de porter les mêmes tenues, car elles connaissent leur style. Profite d'un maintien optimal sans transiger sur le confort avec la brassière de sport Alate Minimalist. Elle intègre un rembourrage innovant, des bretelles entièrement réglables et une coupe épurée qui va avec tout. Confectionnée dans un tissu anti-transpiration doux, cette brassière te garde au sec et à l'aise tout au long de la journée.

Modèle conçu pour le quotidien

La fermeture traditionnelle avec agrafes dans le dos et les bretelles réglables donnent à cette brassière ce côté familier dont tu as besoin au quotidien, pour affronter une journée chargée ou profiter d'un moment de détente. Offrant juste ce qu'il faut d'élasticité, cette brassière accompagne tes mouvements et conserve sa forme. Résultat : une tenue parfaitement ajustée à chaque fois que tu la portes.

Quasiment imperceptible

Le tissu brossé ultra-léger et le bandeau incurvé accompagnent tes mouvements. Le mesh ultra-doux à l'intérieur est léger et respirant. L'encolure plus basse et les bretelles plus fines offrent une protection légère sans compromis sur le maintien.

Au sec et au frais

La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise. Les perforations à l'avant et au centre favorisent la respirabilité dans cette zone fortement exposée à la chaleur.

Liberté de mouvement

Les coussinets tissés doux et extensibles te maintiennent parfaitement quand tu bouges. La conception en forme de sablier entre les coussinets améliore la respirabilité.

Détails du produit

  • Corps : 74 % polyester / 26 % élasthanne. Mesh : 59 % polyester / 41 % élasthanne. Doublure des empiècements : 74 % polyester / 26 % élasthanne. Coussinet : 100 % polyuréthane. Tissu sur l'envers du coussinet : 100 % polyester.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Article : DM0526-010
  • Pays/Région d'origine : Viêt Nam

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle 1 porte une taille S (A-C) et son tour de poitrine mesure 86 cm
    • Le modèle 2 porte une taille 2X (C-E) et son tour de poitrine mesure 122 cm
    • Coupe ajustée : confortable et ajustée
    • Maintien léger : sensation de douceur et liberté de mouvement
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 140. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte CHF 10 pour les achats de moins de CHF 70.

Retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (180)

4.7 étoiles

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Brassière de sport rembourrée à maintien léger Nike Alate Minimalist pour Femme

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % de réduction

Complète ton look

Item 3 of 14

Plus de douceur

La brassière Nike Alate réunit le meilleur d'une brassière traditionnelle et d'une brassière de sport. Nos spécialistes ont multiplié les tests et les essais pour que cette brassière soit aussi confortable que possible, avec juste ce qu'il faut de maintien pour le quotidien.

Donne-toi à fond avec Alate

Un effet seconde peau sans couture avec un fermoir au dos et des bretelles réglables pour un maximum de souplesse.

Brassière à tout faire

Une silhouette à dos ouvert pour toutes tes activités.