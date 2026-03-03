Jetzt neu: Der Nike A'Two ist das nächste Kapitel der Signature-Story von A'ja Wilson

Nike product line manager London Johnson explains it simply: The shoe had to evolve with Wilson. “We wanted to develop a shoe for those consumers that are really trying to level up their game in the same way that A’ja has from college up until her game now in the W,” she says. Wilson’s style has expanded to more perimeter touches, more versatility, more ways to attack. The A’Two responds to that shift with tech that supports explosiveness, control, and confidence brought to life across every aspect of the design.

But the story of the A’Two isn’t just about the player, it’s about the person shaping it. Wilson’s presence off the court is as unmistakable as her game. London remembers joining the Nike Basketball product team and hearing the same thing from everyone: Just wait until you meet her. “She brings the culture with her; she brings the energy with her,” London says. “If there were anyone that didn’t need a hype man, it would be A’ja, because she just has so much of that energy — it’s infectious. It fills the entire room.” That authenticity guided every decision of the design process. Wilson’s passion and genuine charisma is infectious, and the team wanted the shoe to reflect that same authenticity.

“We want to make sure that the things that are important to her and her game are really reflected in the shoe,” London says. “We understand how deeply A'ja cares about the next generation of hoopers and how important it is to her to bring the community along. Making sure the shoe feels true and authentic to her is critical.”

Her involvement in the design process wasn’t symbolic, it was essential.

“A’ja genuinely cares about the product and every decision behind it, and she’s extremely intentional about what she wears,” says designer Kohei Kanata. “Her level of thoughtfulness challenged us in the best way and pushed the design to a higher level.”

Her commitment to her product shows up in the details, the materials, the feel underfoot, all the things that make a signature model more than just a name on a box.