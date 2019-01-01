Running Course
How To Run On the Beach
You’re on vacation at the beach. Or maybe you’re lucky enough to live nearby (I’m not jealous, you’re jealous!). There’s a stretch of sand calling your name. So you lace up, roll down to the water, and discover that OMG running on sand is super hard.
“People have this notion that running on the beach is a great idea—until they do it,” says Nike Running Global Head Coach Chris Bennett. “And it can be great, but there are a few realities you should think about first.” Maximize beach time and enjoy the run with these tips.
“
Whenever you run on a new surface—especially sand—you want to ease into your run. Decide how it feels, and then pick it up or slow down.
Chris Bennett
Nike Running Global Head Coach
Getting beach-ready
Protect yourself
Think hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. “Running in strong sun will zap you of energy,” says Coach. It’s also a good idea to map out where the bathrooms are, where there’s access to fresh water, and if there are lifeguards on duty. “Above all else, you want to be safe.”
Wear shoes
If you normally run barefoot, then go for it. Otherwise, Coach recommends shoes. “If your feet aren’t used to the work of running barefoot, and it’s going to feel uncomfortable very quickly,” he says.
Check the tide before heading out
It might seem like a small detail, but the tide can make or break a run. “You won’t have access to the harder sand if the tide is in,” says Coach.
Get an extra push with a guided run
The Nike Run Club’s guided runs take you alongside Nike coaches, athletes, and special guests who encourage you every step of the way.
Get an extra push with a guided run
The Nike Run Club’s guided runs take you alongside Nike coaches, athletes, and special guests who encourage you every step of the way.