Made To Play

Lin Meizhen

PE Teacher Peng Hu, China Lin Meizhen, a PE teacher in rural China, had little funding for sports equipment for her students, leaving her with nothing more than her imagination to provide an avenue for play. On a drive home from school, she passed a car repair shop with old tyres piled up outside, and it hit her: "Why not use these tyres for my PE class?" Now, in addition to using tyres as a training mechanism, she has created an upcycled playground, using tyres as toys to inspire her students to move and play. "The 40 minutes of each class is my happiest time", says Lin. "I have so much fun playing with the kids. I want to give them a happy childhood".