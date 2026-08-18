Women's summer footwear: unlock your prowess
Our women's summer shoes give you the support you need to tackle warm-weather training with confidence. Look out for low-profile pairs that allow maximum range of movement through your ankle. Or go for styles with supportive collars for extra stability. Underfoot, you'll find engineered tread patterns designed to meet the unique needs of your sport. Combine all of this with lightweight uppers made from breathable materials, and you're ready to fly.
Cushioned support for your feet
Our women's summer trainers are made with shock-absorbing cushioning to protect your joints and muscles as you test your limits. We use responsive, lightweight foam that soaks up the impact of each movement. This helps prevent stress and injuries and reduces fatigue. For extra spring in your step, choose footwear featuring our acclaimed Air units. These compress with the energy of your stride or landing, then return that force to create a propulsive feeling that powers you onwards.
Stay cool with breathable uppers
Testing your skills in warm weather means building up heat. That's why we design our women's summer footwear with breathability in mind. Look out for mesh uppers that allow good air circulation, keeping your feet comfortable for longer. You'll also find strategically placed air holes in high-heat areas. These deliver extra airflow where you need it most. Plus, our engineered materials promote a natural range of movement throughout your foot.
Power your running performance
From weekend park runs to demanding distance events, our Nike women's summer trainers for runners are built to support you through every stride and mile. If you'll be working on hard surfaces, consider pairs with rubber outsoles. Their ultra-durable material means they can take a pounding. Meanwhile, lightly textured tread patterns provide the right amount of grip for stability and confidence. Getting ready to tackle open country? Choose specialist trail shoes with directional lugs. They deliver exceptional traction over wet or uneven terrain.
Explore the outdoors
A pair of trekking shoes is a must for off-grid adventures. Our women's summer shoes for trekking have supportive padded collars for good joint stability. They fit snugly around your ankle to shut out dirt and debris. You'll also find pairs with extra width through the forefoot, arch and toe box. This creates a wide, stable base so stay confident when the going gets tough. As you clock up the miles, our ultra-thick cushioning provides maximum support to help reduce fatigue.
Our mission
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To play your part, look for Nike women's summer shoes with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.