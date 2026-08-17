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Women's High-Waisted Trousers & Tights

Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
129,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
89,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
144,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
109,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
119,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
69,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
104,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
114,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
69,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
64,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
94,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20cm Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20cm Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
39,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike Tempo Flash
Nike Tempo Flash Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo Flash
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
54,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
99,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
129,99 €
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
94,99 €
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
109,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
89,99 €