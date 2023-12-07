Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Women's Football Clothing & Training Kit

      Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsShortsTrousers & TightsJacketsTracksuitsSocks
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      England 2023/24 Goalkeeper
      England 2023/24 Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      England 2023/24 Goalkeeper
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23 Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Women's Football Shorts
      BGN 49.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Tracksuit
      BGN 159.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Drill Top
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Football Drill Top
      BGN 89.99
      England 2023 Stadium Home
      England 2023 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      England 2023 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Football Pants
      BGN 89.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 189.99
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      England
      England Women's Pullover Fleece Football Hoodie
      England
      Women's Pullover Fleece Football Hoodie
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Hoodie
      BGN 129.99
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Women's Nike Football Boxy T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C.
      Women's Nike Football Boxy T-Shirt
      BGN 59.99
      NikeGrip Vapor Strike
      NikeGrip Vapor Strike Football Crew Socks
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeGrip Vapor Strike
      Football Crew Socks
      BGN 59.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 189.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Essential
      Paris Saint-Germain Essential Women's Nike Football Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain Essential
      Women's Nike Football Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      BGN 139.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Knee-high Football Socks
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Knee-high Football Socks
      BGN 39.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 189.99
      England
      England Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      England
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Australia Essential
      Australia Essential Women's Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Australia Essential
      Women's Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Dri-FIT 1/2 Zip Football Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT 1/2 Zip Football Hoodie
      Related Stories

      Women's football training kit: feel empowered on the pitch

      Whether you're gearing up for a big match or working on your skills, our women's football training kits will help you hit your goals. Ergonomic, flat-lock seams and stretchy materials make unrestricted movement easy—ideal for drills and exercises. Relaxed designs offer comfort without hindering agility while also providing a functional shape. Meanwhile, adjustable drawstrings and elastic waistbands mean you can get a personalised fit each time you take to the pitch.


      At Nike, innovation is in our DNA. Take our Dri-FIT technology, for example—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. That means you stay cool and dry, thanks to its temperature-regulating properties. We've tested our tech rigorously to ensure it supports you for the entire life of the garment, meaning there's no limit to how hard you can play. Plus, our socks feature light compression and cushioned soles to support your feet during intense sessions.


      Want to rep your favourite team? We have you covered with our club-branded options. Choose women's football training wear with embroidered shields and logo detailing. Meanwhile, deconstructed graphics deliver a modern look. If you want something neutral, opt for single-colour styles that'll go with anything—the iconic Nike Swoosh still gives these pieces their premium aesthetic.


      Everyone needs to play their part in protecting the future of the planet. That's why we use recycled fabrics throughout our kits—including long-lasting yarn spun from used carpets and plastic bottles. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our plan to get to net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag in our range of women's football training kits.