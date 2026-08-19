Women's Nike Dri-FIT leggings – cool comfort, step after step
Staying cool and calm under pressure helps you to perform at your best. Nike Dri-FIT leggings wick sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate quickly. Dri-FIT technology keeps you feeling fresh through the toughest workouts for all-day confidence, while leggings with mesh panels add ventilation for extra airflow as you warm up.
Super-stretchy fabric gives you the comfort of an everyday legging through long runs and challenging gym sessions. Plus, Dri-FIT Nike leggings move with you as you step and bend, so you're never held back. Non-sheer leggings deliver total coverage to help you stay focused on your workout, no matter where you are.
Choose women's Nike Dri-FIT leggings for a body-hugging shape that provides support exactly where you need it. The result? Freedom of movement that feels truly comfortable. Wide waistbands add security so you can push harder, while designs with minimal seams mean you can move your legs more naturally and chase your goals in the studio or on the track with no distractions.