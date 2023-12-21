Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Tennis
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Skirts & Dresses

      Black Tennis Skirts & Dresses

      Skirts & Dresses
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Tennis Skirt
      BGN 109.99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Tennis Skirt
      BGN 139.99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Flouncy Skirt
      BGN 99.99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage Women's Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage
      Women's Tennis Skirt
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Dress
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Tennis Dress
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Printed Tennis Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Printed Tennis Skirt
      BGN 149.99

      Black tennis skirts & dresses: freedom to move

      When you're ready to own the court, our women's black tennis dresses are a perfect choice. Sleek, clutter-free outlines ensure distraction-free wear, and stretchy fabrics give you the ultimate freedom of movement. As the action heats up, our unique Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat where it can dry fast, keeping you cool and focused throughout tough sets.

      If you prefer to mix and match your look, a black tennis skirt makes a great addition to your on-court apparel. Designs with built-in shorts give extra support and coverage, and pockets make a handy place to stash spare tennis balls. Choose fitted shapes with side splits for a neat outline with room to move, or opt for black pleated tennis skirts for a more flowing effect.

      At Nike, we're committed to making our business as green as possible. When you see apparel with the 'sustainable materials' label, that means we've used at least 50% recycled content to make it. Think polyester harvested from plastic bottles or nylon spun from carpets and fishing lines. We're not at our zero-carbon, zero-waste goal yet, but we're determined to get there. We hope you'll come with us.