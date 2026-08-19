Women's Back to School Clothing

(207)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
124,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Parachute Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Parachute Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Hijab 2.0
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Hijab 2.0
39,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Dress
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Dress
114,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Gilet
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Gilet
94,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Tracksuit Bottoms
109,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
47,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Bodysuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Bodysuit
89,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
99,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Low-Rise Utility Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Low-Rise Utility Trousers
79,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
64,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
74,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
64,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
134,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
69,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
99,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Balloon Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Balloon Tracksuit Jacket
129,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Tennis T-Shirt
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Tennis T-Shirt
44,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
84,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Jacket
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Jacket
149,99 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
49,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
114,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
69,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
89,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
69,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
99,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Balloon Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Balloon Tracksuit Jacket
129,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Tennis T-Shirt
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Tennis T-Shirt
44,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
84,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Jacket
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Jacket
149,99 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
49,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
114,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
69,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
89,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
37,99 €