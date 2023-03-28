Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Tops & T-Shirts
        3. /
      3. Long Sleeve Shirts

      Girls Long Sleeve Shirts

      Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolos
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      BGN 59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      BGN 94.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      BGN 49.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      BGN 169.99
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      BGN 109.99
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Nike Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      BGN 119.99
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      BGN 99.99
      FFF
      FFF Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      FFF
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      BGN 129.99