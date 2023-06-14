Skip to main content
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 189.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      BGN 299.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 149.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 189.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      BGN 139.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      BGN 129.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Match Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      BGN 299.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      BGN 89.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 179.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 139.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 179.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      BGN 279.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      BGN 129.99
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      Older Kids' Nike Football Jacket
      BGN 139.99
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      BGN 129.99
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home/Away
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home/Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home/Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      BGN 119.99
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      BGN 129.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      BGN 79.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      BGN 89.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Home
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Home Knee-high Football Socks
      Just In
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Home
      Knee-high Football Socks
      BGN 39.99
      F.C. Barcelona AWF
      F.C. Barcelona AWF Men's Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona AWF
      Men's Football Jacket
      F.C. Barcelona Travel
      F.C. Barcelona Travel Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona Travel
      Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona Home
      F.C. Barcelona Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      F.C. Barcelona Travel
      F.C. Barcelona Travel Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Travel
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      BGN 149.99

      F.C. Barcelona home kits 2023/2024: enhance your game

      Since 1998, we've supplied F.C. Barcelona's home kits in the team's iconic colours of blue and garnet. Whether you're playing on the pitch or cheering for your team, the F.C. Barcelona home kit is designed to help you stay cool.

      F.C. Barcelona shirts are crafted from highly breathable and quick-drying fabrics to keep you comfortable throughout the game. Plus, as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, many pieces in the new F.C. Barcelona home kit are made from recycled polyester fibres. The lightweight fabric means movement is easy—so you can stay energised on the pitch while supporting our zero-waste mission.

      Add the finishing touch to your F.C. Barcelona home kit with over-the-calf socks. Our innovative Dri-FIT technology helps feet stay dry, while cushioned soles provide extra support to wear with football boots. On F.C. Barcelona home shirts and shorts, you'll find the iconic Nike Swoosh opposite the team's distinctive club crest. Just pair your choice with your favourite tracksuit jacket and you're ready for the game.

      F.C. Barcelona 2023/2024 Home Kit
      Release date: 21/06/2023
      Colour: Red & navy