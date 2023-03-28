Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Boys' Trainers & Shoes

      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Older Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 119.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 149.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Force 1 Low ASW
      Nike Force 1 Low ASW Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Low ASW
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Nike Force 1 LV8 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 23/7
      Jordan 23/7 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 23/7
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 129.99
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Pico 5 Lil
      Nike Pico 5 Lil Toddler Shoes
      Nike Pico 5 Lil
      Toddler Shoes
      BGN 69.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 119.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 159.99
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 289.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Related Categories

      Boys' trainers and shoes: comfort meets style

      Update his look with Nike boys' trainers and shoes. In our boys' trainer collection, you'll find pint-sized versions of our pioneering styles, retro-inspired sneakers and sporty shapes that work and play just as hard as he does.

      Cool meets comfort

      Nike boys' trainers fuse cool designs with maximum comfort. Boys' shoes with padded cushioning help support his ankles, whether he's running on the track or heading into town at the weekend. Styles with knitted fabric exteriors are ultra-lightweight and maximise airflow to keep feet cool. Choose boys' trainers with innovative Air units built into the soles for a bouncy feel that's comfortable too.

      Fortune favours the bold

      For a bold look on the playground, discover styles with contrasting side panels, iconic motifs and patterned accents. You'll also find fan favourites inspired by legendary basketball players. Made from flexible materials, they bend with kids' feet for a flawless fit. Browse striking designs and statement-making patterns so he finds the pair to suit his individuality.

      Movement made easy

      Put a spring in his step with our junior boys' trainers. Our innovations make movement simple: Flyknit fabric offers a stretchy and supportive fit, while legendary Air designs give kids a bounce in their stride. Snappy and responsive, padded cushioning will help him get a speedy start off the ground, so he can zoom to the finish line.

      Lightweight styles for little ones

      For younger years, look out for our collection of easy slip-on styles. Collapsible heels are simple to step into, while elastic laces offer a snug fit. Supportive fabrics make our little boys' trainers perfect for budding athletes. With puffy foam collars and soft soles, Nike sports shoes offer a plush feel that provides the cushioning and stability kids need for all-day play.

      Trainers built to last

      Whether he's pulling them on for weekend adventures or playground games, our boys' trainers are designed to last. Full-length rubber soles with tread patterns provide durable traction so boys are free to hop, skip and jump. Meanwhile, a plastic toe tip adds extra protection from wear and tear on the tarmac. With hardworking features and long-lasting materials like synthetic leather, our boys' shoes are sure to go the extra mile. Look out for Nike boys' trainers crafted from recycled fabrics, too.

      Old school or new rules

      Our collection of sports shoes for boys is home to retro styles and modern details alike. Throwing it back to our original designs from the '70s, we've got heritage trainers with vintage finishes on the midsole. Want to go modern? You'll find minimalist low-tops and innovative materials that put a fresh twist on the classics. Whatever his favourite shoe style, he's sure to find a pair he loves.