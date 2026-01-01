Blue running shoes: go the distance
Whether you're racing in a 10K or mastering a mile, our blue running shoes deliver consistent comfort. Browse pairs with ZoomX foam cushioning to provide a springy feel underfoot. Meanwhile, full-length carbon-fibre plates are ultra-responsive, so you can take each stride with confidence. Explore fine-tuned designs that help propel you forward during any route or distance.
Our blue running trainers keep you secure on just about any surface. Durable rubber soles give all the traction you need, while pairs with flex grooves in the forefoot create a cushioned feeling as you run. Plus, check out engineered mesh sections in the uppers. These reduce the weight of the shoe while allowing added breathability—so your feet stay cool for longer. You'll also find designs with slimmed-down heels and tongues that keep your trainers looking sleek.
Training in tough conditions? Discover blue Nike shoes for running with a GORE-TEX layer that helps water stay out, keeping your feet dry. We've also got options with Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound rubber outsoles. The benefit? Increased grip on steep inclines and in wet weather, so you get a smooth ride. Notched laces mean your shoes feel extra secure. Meanwhile, integrated knit tongues with padding help alleviate pressure from your laces, ensuring the most comfortable fit.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue running trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.