Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Trainers & Shoes 2022

      RunningFootballGolf
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Football
      Golf
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max 2021
      Nike Air Max 2021 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 2021
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 449.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Zion 2 PF
      Zion 2 PF Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 PF
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      BGN 179.99
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Air Max Furyosa
      Nike Air Max Furyosa Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Furyosa
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 289.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      BGN 519.99
      Air Jordan Dub Zero
      Air Jordan Dub Zero Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan Dub Zero
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 329.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoe
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max 90 SE
      Nike Air Max 90 SE Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 SE
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Nike Air Huarache
      Nike Air Huarache Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Huarache
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air Huarache
      Nike Air Huarache Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Huarache
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Winflo 9 Shield
      Nike Air Winflo 9 Shield Women's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Air Winflo 9 Shield
      Women's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Metcon 8 MF
      Nike Metcon 8 MF Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 MF
      Men's Training Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 319.99

      Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride

      From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2022 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

      Discover old and new favourites

      Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

      Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

      Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

      Stay supported in every sport

      Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

      Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

      When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

      Gear up with innovative features

      Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.