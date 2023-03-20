Skip to main content
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      BGN 109.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Sustainable Materials
      BGN 139.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain
      BGN 49.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Sustainable Materials
      BGN 179.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      BGN 129.99
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Sustainable Materials
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Sustainable Materials
      BGN 119.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Fourth
      Sustainable Materials
      BGN 279.99
      Netherlands
      Netherlands
      BGN 59.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Sustainable Materials
      BGN 139.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      CR7
      CR7
      BGN 59.99
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona
      BGN 44.99
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona
      BGN 59.99
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C.
      BGN 44.99
      FFF Strike Elite
      FFF Strike Elite
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      BGN 139.99
      Netherlands 2022 Stadium Away
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Sustainable Materials
      BGN 29.99
      Netherlands
      Netherlands
      BGN 59.99
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona
      BGN 79.99

      Nike Black Friday football shirts: play at your peak

      Whether you're out on the pitch or cheering from the stands, make the most of the beautiful game with Nike Black Friday football shirts. It's easy to showcase your allegiance with these authentic designs, complete with the latest graphics and badges. Heading out for a training session? Our breathable Dri-FIT fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast—keeping you cool and focused when the game heats up.

      Alongside our adult sizes, you'll find pro-quality clothing for junior players in the Nike Black Friday football shirts sale. We make our kids' football shirts from the same performance materials as our adult sizes. You'll also find comfy fits that ensure distraction-free wear as kids hone their skills. And because young players love to channel their idols, we have the newest strips from the world's most iconic football clubs to inspire them.

      The battle to save our planet needs us all to do our bit. That's why we make many football shirts in the Nike Black Friday sale from recycled polyester—created from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. To play your part, look for the Sustainable Materials tag across our range.