Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid Kit & Shirts 2026/2027

(34)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
MADE TO BE LIVED
MADE TO BE LIVED
Built before kickoff, shown in the details.
Atlético Madrid VaporFast Away
Atlético Madrid VaporFast Away Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Atlético Madrid VaporFast Away
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
22,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
30% off
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
Atlético Madrid Away
Atlético Madrid Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
69,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Promo Exclusion
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
99,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
29,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
74,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
74,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Match Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
149,99 €
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
29,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Promo Exclusion
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
79,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Promo Exclusion
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
54,99 €
Atlético Madrid Home
Atlético Madrid Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
69,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
69,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
149,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
64,99 €
Atlético Madrid Away
Atlético Madrid Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
64,99 €
Atlético Madrid Home
Atlético Madrid Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
69,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
69,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
149,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
64,99 €
Atlético Madrid Away
Atlético Madrid Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
64,99 €

2026/27 Atlético de Madrid kit: share the journey

Since we launched our first footie boots back in 1971, Nike has been a proud partner in the beautiful game across the world. Our new Atlético Madrid kits are designed with club colours and prints, so you can show off your allegiance in authentic style. Pick out an Atlético Madrid shirt to cheer on your team, or go all-out with a head-to-toe Atlético Madrid strip for the new season. Our range includes the latest home, away and third kits, plus goalie strips. Getting ready for a match? We craft our Atlético Madrid shirts from pro-quality fabrics to help you play at your best.

Inspire their dreams with quality kit

Youngsters everywhere love to channel their sporting heroes. Whether you're raising a weekend-league superstar or a rising Academy hopeful, our new Atlético Madrid football kit will help them put in a top performance. Our unique Aero-FIT cooling technology channels air between your skin and the fabric so sweat can evaporate fast—keeping young players fresh and focused. Fuss-free shapes and elastic drawstring waists hold their kits in place as they turn, pivot, tackle and pass.

Tackle any conditions in performance tracksuits

From tough training sessions on frosty mornings to post-match celebrations, our Atlético Madrid kit collection has the outerwear you need to stay warm. Full-length tracksuit pants hug your legs for insulation without distracting flutter. You'll find added-stretch fabrics for free, easy movement, plus practical zippers on the lower leg so you can add or remove them without taking off your boots. To complete the look, team yours with a matching trackie top with a neatly fitted hood. And with authentic club badging throughout, your new kit will look as good as it feels.

Show off your style in streetwear

Whether you're layering up after the match or heading out with your mates, our Atlético Madrid apparel is a stylish choice. Snug hoodies come in generous fits made for chucking on and wrapping up. Keep an eye out for half-zip necklines so you can adjust your warmth levels. Our matching fleece pants are finished with elastic cuffs at the ankles for that iconic silhouette. Training in warmer weather? Atlético Madrid badged T-shirts in crisp, breathable cotton display your passion for your club. Check out details like tab labels at the hem and bold Nike Swoosh elements that ensure a standout look.

The future of sport

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Wherever we can, we make our Atlético Madrid footie kits from recycled materials spun from plastic bottles. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to do your bit? When browsing for your new Atlético Madrid shirt, look for the Sustainable Materials tag.