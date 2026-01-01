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Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
34,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
You are all about team and the pride that comes with repping your country. This soft, lightweight T-shirt makes your pride loud and clear for all to hear.
- Colour Shown: Gym Red/Gym Red/Tour Yellow
- Style: FQ3676-687
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Spain Practice
34,99 €
You are all about team and the pride that comes with repping your country. This soft, lightweight T-shirt makes your pride loud and clear for all to hear.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Gym Red/Gym Red/Tour Yellow
- Style: FQ3676-687
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Spain Practice
34,99 €