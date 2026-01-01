Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
From free kicks to corners to throw-ins, the Aero-FIT technology built into these shorts keeps you feeling cool, light and ready to strike. Brilliant colours and holographic hits keep the defence guessing as you leap down the pitch.
- Colour Shown: Bright Concord/Black/Lucky Green
- Style: IQ7144-458
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Nike x LEGO® Collection
From free kicks to corners to throw-ins, the Aero-FIT technology built into these shorts keeps you feeling cool, light and ready to strike. Brilliant colours and holographic hits keep the defence guessing as you leap down the pitch.
Nike Football x LEGO Collection
Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks.
Calm, Cool and Collected
Nike Aero-FIT technology is designed for maximum breathability. It allows airflow against your skin to help you stay cool when temperatures are high. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you feeling fresh and comfortable.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Concord/Black/Lucky Green
- Style: IQ7144-458
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′0″ (151cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike Football x LEGO® Collection
Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks.
Play Wild
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