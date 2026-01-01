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Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts - White/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch

Recycled Materials

Erling Haaland Academy

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts

30% off
White/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
Green Strike/Phantom/Obsidian/Phantom
Obsidian/White/Green Strike/Green Strike

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, these lightweight shorts use sweat-wicking technology and mesh panels to help you stay cool while you dominate the game.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
  • Style: IF2812-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Erling Haaland Academy

30% off

Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, these lightweight shorts use sweat-wicking technology and mesh panels to help you stay cool while you dominate the game.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
  • Style: IF2812-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size M and is 4'4" (132cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'11" (150cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts

    Erling Haaland Academy

    30% off

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