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Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
74,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim fit and sweat-wicking technology help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Work Blue/White
- Style: IB5303-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
England Strike
74,99 €
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim fit and sweat-wicking technology help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Benefits
- The zip cuffs make the pants easy to get on and off over your shoes.
- The stretchy knit fabric helps you move freely.
Product Details
- Body: 91% polyester/9% elastane Panels/Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Work Blue/White
- Style: IB5303-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England Strike
74,99 €