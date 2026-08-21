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Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
124,99 €
These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IO1988-030
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Energy
124,99 €
These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.
Product Details
- Zip pockets
- Elastic waistband with drawstring
- Body/lining: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IO1988-030
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Energy
124,99 €