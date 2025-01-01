Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set
Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
Tricks and bricks? Bring on the mayhem! Show off your wildest trickshots (and Nike drip) with an assist from a larger-than-life Nike Dunk. This Nike x LEGO® Collection set gives you full-court access to explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure or let the Nike Dunk launch them towards the hoop. Build it your way for an epic display of play.
- Colour Shown: Gym Red/White
- Style: LE1002-687
- Country/Region of Origin: Belgium, Mexico, Netherlands
Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set
Tricks and bricks? Bring on the mayhem! Show off your wildest trickshots (and Nike drip) with an assist from a larger-than-life Nike Dunk. This Nike x LEGO® Collection set gives you full-court access to explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure or let the Nike Dunk launch them towards the hoop. Build it your way for an epic display of play.
Benefits
- The set includes a graffiti backdrop, hoop, court and removable mini Nike Dunk sneaker.
- Exclusive LEGO® Minifigure rocks Nike x LEGO Collection drip and comes with two heads to choose from.
- Buildable Nike Dunk has a special feature that propels it forwards to simulate a slam dunk.
- Designed to be a collectible display, your build brings the fun of the court to the décor of your space.
Product details
- Designed for ages 10+
- Warning: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
- 16cm H x 17cm W x 13cm D (approx.)
- 454 pieces
- Colour Shown: Gym Red/White
- Style: LE1002-687
- Country/Region of Origin: Belgium, Mexico, Netherlands
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set
Big tricks, mini mayhem
Your wildest trick shots get a larger-than-life legendary assist. Build the epic display your way and explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure.
Ready to Launch
The buildable Nike Dunk includes a lever that propels it forward, giving your tiny trickster a chance to score major style points.
Exclusive LEGO® Minifigure
Customise your playful performer—rocking Nike x LEGO® Collection drip—by choosing from two heads with big personalities.
LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2025 the LEGO Group. All rights reserved.