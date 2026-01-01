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Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
119,99 €
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
- Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
- Style: IM4414-200
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
Nike Dunk Low Retro
119,99 €
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Benefits
- Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
- Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
- A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles adds durable traction and heritage style.
Product Details
- Perforations on the toe
- Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
- Style: IM4414-200
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Dunk Low Retro
119,99 €