Nike Dunk Low Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low

129,99 €

You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort that lasts. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Nike Dunk

Born from a series of mash-ups, hacks and tight deadlines, the Nike Dunk landed on university basketball courts during the '85–'86 season. While the original 'College Colours' designs helped you stay true to your school, the Dunk didn't prove to be popular. But it was this humble sneaker's lack of popularity—and flat, grippy soles—that helped it jump the rails to captivate skateboarders. Decades later, this everyday favourite continues to be snatched up in countless colourways, proving its influence is undeniable.