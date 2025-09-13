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Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey - College Navy

Recycled Materials

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition

Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

104,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.


  • Colour Shown: College Navy
  • Style: DN2003-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition

104,99 €

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.

Product Details

  • Heat-applied graphics
  • Jock tag at hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Navy
  • Style: DN2003-419
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Looks even better in person!

    Disappointed Shopper

    Love this jersey, fits true to size, looks and feels good. Happy with the quality & service from Rebel Sports.

  • Nice jersey

    Man on a mission 1

    Nice jersey and fits perfect

  • Top wuality

    CJ Bee

    Good addition to the collection

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Denver Nuggets Icon Edition

104,99 €

Complete the look