Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
With a white background, the Association Edition Jersey is a common thread shared by every team in the NBA. This Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from team colours and graphics to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: DN2075-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
With a white background, the Association Edition Jersey is a common thread shared by every team in the NBA. This Denver Nuggets jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from team colours and graphics to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.
Product Details
- Twill player name and number
- Heat-applied graphics
- Jock tag at hem
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: DN2075-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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