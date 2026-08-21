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Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
24,99 €
Breathable mesh and our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology help you stay cool and comfortable while you run the court in these lightweight basketball shorts.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IO3380-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Nike Crossover
24,99 €
Breathable mesh and our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology help you stay cool and comfortable while you run the court in these lightweight basketball shorts.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Elastic waistband with drawcord helps you find your perfect fit.
Product Details
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IO3380-410
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 5'1" (154cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'2"(127cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Crossover
24,99 €